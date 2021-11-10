JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.07%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

