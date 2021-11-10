JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $448,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

