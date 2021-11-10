JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $448,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.