JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Western New England Bancorp worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $223.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

