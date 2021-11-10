JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $510,000 Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEG opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

