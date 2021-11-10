JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.41. 208,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $497.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

