JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,433 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 371,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

