JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Acacia Research worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

