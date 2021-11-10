JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 86.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SCVX were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SCVX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SCVX during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVX opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. SCVX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

