JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAIFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

