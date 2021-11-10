JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,105 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.