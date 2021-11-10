JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 73.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Talis Biomedical were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLIS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

