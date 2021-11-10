JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

