JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Hits New 52-Week High at $394.00

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 389.39 ($5.09), with a volume of 51344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

