Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
OTCMKTS:JUVF remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.90.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.