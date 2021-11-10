Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:JUVF remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

