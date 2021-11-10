Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.77

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 7274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

