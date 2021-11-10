Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Kaleyra updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

KLR stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,123. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

