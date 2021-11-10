KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

