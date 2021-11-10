Kanen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000. The Container Store Group accounts for 2.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 5,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,441. The company has a market capitalization of $685.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

