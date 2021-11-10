Kanen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.2% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.10. 55,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

