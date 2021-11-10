Karura Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.51 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $131.04 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karura has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $7.15 or 0.00010449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00077428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,607.12 or 1.00192739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.93 or 0.06999521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020076 BTC.

About Karura

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins.

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

