Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €74.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.61 ($77.19).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €52.12 ($61.32) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.