Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

