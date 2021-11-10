Kessel D. Stelling Sells 500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNV opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

