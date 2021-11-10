Kevin W. Mooney Sells 5,583 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,531.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

