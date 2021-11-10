KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

