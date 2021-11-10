KeyCorp Comments on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.