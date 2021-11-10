KeyCorp Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $132.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.85.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.17, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 85.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $2,015,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

