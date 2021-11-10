KeyCorp Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $325.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

PCTY stock opened at $278.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.98 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

