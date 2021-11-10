Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,908.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,908 ($51.06) and last traded at GBX 2,921.37 ($38.17), with a volume of 82238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,942 ($38.44).

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,036.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 89.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.