Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

