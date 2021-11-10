Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$208.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,920.00. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$210.63.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

