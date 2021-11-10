Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KINS opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

