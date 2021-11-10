Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,945 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

