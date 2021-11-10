Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96.

