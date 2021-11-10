Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

