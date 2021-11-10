Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

