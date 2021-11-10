Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 73,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. Kirin has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

