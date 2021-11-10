Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,281,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 570,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 69,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,792. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KL. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

