KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Trading 0.1% Higher

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 59,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 128,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAHC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

