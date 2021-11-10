KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

