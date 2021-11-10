Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.25. 140,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 303,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$646.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

