Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

KBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ETR KBX traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €94.36 ($111.01). 104,097 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.95. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

