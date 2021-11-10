KoHo Chain (KHC) Achieves Market Cap of $184,391.74

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $184,391.74 and $2,536.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00077096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.37 or 0.99826643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.06999352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020415 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

