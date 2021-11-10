Kommunitas (KOM) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $2.52 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 198.7% higher against the dollar.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

