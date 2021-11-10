Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,447. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

