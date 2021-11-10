Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 0%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.08 ($3.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

