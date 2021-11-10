Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,151 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

