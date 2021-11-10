Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $51.31

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.31, but opened at $55.55. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.