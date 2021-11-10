Kura Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

KURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

