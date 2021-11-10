Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$47.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

TSE:LIF opened at C$34.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

